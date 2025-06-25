Menu

Health

Nova Scotia government signs agreements with universities to get doctors from Lebanon

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 12:41 pm
The Nova Scotia government has signed agreements with two universities in Lebanon to bring family doctors to the province.

Premier Tim Houston announced today that a five-year memorandum of agreement with the Lebanese American University in Beirut commits the university to sending 10 ready-to-practise  physicians to Nova Scotia.

Two doctors from the university are expected to arrive in Nova Scotia during each year of the agreement.

The province plans to spend $5 million during the life of the agreement to cover the cost of medical school residency positions, as well as licensing exams and immigration and relocation expenses.

In return, the participating doctors will be required to sign an agreement that requires them to work in Nova Scotia for three years.

Meanwhile, the premier confirmed that two doctors from the other university — the American University of Beirut — are already practising in Nova Scotia and another two are on the way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

