Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

CFL has momentum, but ‘not sustainable’ with only 2 teams turning a profit, commissioner says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 2:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CFL has momentum, but ‘not sustainable’ with only 2 teams turning a profit, commissioner says'
CFL has momentum, but ‘not sustainable’ with only 2 teams turning a profit, commissioner says
Stewart Johnston told Global Winnipeg that while television ratings, game-day revenue and attendance are all up across the board for the league, it's not all rosy for Canadian football.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg is a strong football market, the CFL’s commissioner says, but the host of this year’s Grey Cup is an outlier when it comes to other cities in the league.

Stewart Johnston told Global Winnipeg that while television ratings, game-day revenue and attendance are all up across the board for the league, it’s not all rosy for Canadian football.

“There’s lots of momentum, but at the same time we need to continue to think about ways to drive revenue.

“Seven of nine teams did not make money last year,” Johnston said. “That’s not a sustainable business model.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“So we’ve got to focus on the business of the game. To do that, I want to think about entertainment — whether that’s game product and presentation itself, or social media, digital content, the platforms that we’re using.

Story continues below advertisement

The two profitable teams, Johnston said, are the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Prairie rivals the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Johnston, who was appointed to the league’s top job in April, said a major part of getting more people in the seats is fostering early love for the game among potential new fan and to grow the fandom around the sport.

“I look at what happens here in Manitoba, and it really is a shining example of development of young kids — in flag football and then into contact football.

Trending Now

“I think once you touch a football, once you play it, catch it, throw it, run with it, understand tactics … you will fall in love, because it’s that great a sport.”

Click to play video: 'Bombers fans fired up for the season'
Bombers fans fired up for the season
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices