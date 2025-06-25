Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba eyes three options to improve intersection where crash killed 17

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 8:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It doesn’t fit’: Carberry residents oppose RCUT solution at deadly intersection'
‘It doesn’t fit’: Carberry residents oppose RCUT solution at deadly intersection
RELATED: A group of Carberry residents say they are opposing planned safety measures at a deadly intersection, arguing provincial consultants didn’t listen to what the community wanted at the site. Katherine Dornian reports. – May 22, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government is moving closer to changing a highway intersection where a bus crash killed 17 people, but there is controversy over the plan.

The province is holding an open house tonight in Carberry, west of Winnipeg, not far from where a minibus carrying 24 seniors tried to cross the Trans-Canada Highway and was struck by a semi-trailer in 2023.

The province has discussed three options: widening the median, turning the intersection into a roundabout, or banning left turns onto the highway, which would force people to turn right before making a U-turn.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A meeting notice says the preferred option is to be presented at the meeting, and some area residents say the province has been pushing the third alternative, known as a R-cut.

Carberry Mayor Ray Muirhead says he still wants an overpass built — an option the government has said it’s not considering.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges were laid in the bus crash, as police said they could not prove the bus driver’s actions that day rose to the level of being criminal.

Click to play video: 'No overpass coming to Carberry intersection'
No overpass coming to Carberry intersection
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices