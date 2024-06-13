‘A very chaotic, sad scene’: Manitoba RCMP on anniversary of Carberry crash

Send this page to someone via email

The officer in charge of the Manitoba RCMP’s major crime services says a tragic highway crash a year ago has left an unimaginable impact on the first responders who attended the scene.

Supt. Rob Lasson answered questions Thursday about the fatal June 15, 2023 crash that killed 17 seniors near Carberry, Man.

The incident involved a bus full of Dauphin, Man., seniors, who were on a casino trip when it hit by a semi-trailer at Highway 5 and the Trans-Canada Highway. Police say the semi had the right-of-way.

“Even though throughout our careers we attend many tragic scenes… this one was above and beyond anything that we can comprehend,” he said.

“This was a very chaotic, sad scene to attend, and it will stick with the investigators for the rest of their lives.”

Lasson said the RCMP has been monitoring officers who responded to the crash site that day and offering trauma supports.

After a lengthy investigation, police findings have now been sent to the Crown, who will decide whether any charges will be laid.

Lasson said police may never be able to speak to the driver of the bus due to severe medical issues caused by the crash, but there are many other components of the investigation that have been gathered and are under review by the Crown.

Dauphin, a city of 8,000 three-and-a-half hours northwest of Winnipeg, is set to unveil a monument to those killed in the tragedy on Saturday.