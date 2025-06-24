‘Love of my life’: Terminally-ill B.C. bride weds with help of community

Send this page to someone via email

When Torian Poulin first met Stephanie Vernon, they were both going through some relationship challenges.

But after leaning on each other and growing closer, the Vancouver Island couple knew they were meant to be together.

“I initially proposed nearly three years ago,” Poulin said. “On a beach in Parksville.”

And while they say that love is timeless, after receiving a devastating diagnosis, the clock started ticking.

“The most minor of symptoms, she was complaining of stomach pain coming and going, but we really had no prior idea that this was coming,” Poulin said.

On June 14, Vernon was rushed to the North Island Hospital in Courtenay where she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which had spread and was growing very rapidly.

With little time left, Poulin knew they had to fulfil their promise to each other.

On Friday, in the garden behind the hospital, surrounded by friends, family and a unicorn, the couple tied the knot.

Ali Nardo, who met the couple about 10 years ago, was the videographer for the wedding and said she was blown away by everyone coming together.

“London Drugs here in Comox comped their marriage certificate,” she said.

“There was the staff at Fabric Land, hearing their story, paid for some of the materials they were buying. Their wedding dress was donated, the cake was donated, jewellers, their wedding rings were donated. Like just absolutely incredible how the community came together in I think a matter of like four hours over a Facebook post.”

Nardo said capturing the special moment was the least she could do to honour Vernon and the marriage.

After the ceremony came another surprise, when the car community came together to participate in a special procession, as the newlyweds love cars.

“It was a bigger response than I could’ve dreamed of and I am so grateful for everyone’s support,” friend and wedding organizer, Nadejda Netcheva, told Global News.

In a statement, the care team at North Island Hospital Comox Valley said they were honoured to help the couple have their wedding day at the hospital.

“When patients in our care have special requests we work hard to support them,” staff said.

A GoFundMe is now raising money for the three children Vernon will leave behind — 11-year-old twin boys and a 21-year-old son.

“Her only parting wish is that the boys are taken care of, so we want to raise awareness and hopefully the community can come out again and show Stephanie so much love,” Nardo said.

While the future is sad and uncertain, Poulin said he will never forget this wedding or his bride.

“She will always be in my heart, she will always be the love of my life.”