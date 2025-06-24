Menu

Environment

SPSA wildfire response criticized by Creighton, Denare Beach residents

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 6:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SPSA Wildfire Response Criticized'
SPSA Wildfire Response Criticized
WATCH: Dozens of Denare Beach and Creighton residents packed town hall, demanding answers from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency regarding their wildfire response.
A lot of anger and frustration was boiling over from Creighton and Denare Beach residents on Monday night.

Dozens of people packed the Creighton town hall to meet with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to demand answers on the wildfire response in their communities.

In the video above, see what residents have to say and how the SPSA responds.

