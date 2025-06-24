SPSA wildfire response criticized by Creighton, Denare Beach residents

A lot of anger and frustration was boiling over from Creighton and Denare Beach residents on Monday night.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Dozens of people packed the Creighton town hall to meet with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to demand answers on the wildfire response in their communities.
Trending Now
In the video above, see what residents have to say and how the SPSA responds.
Comments