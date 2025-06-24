Menu

Heat dome over Ontario, Quebec breaks temperature records, more humidity in store

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2025 8:49 am
1 min read
WATCH: Summer is off to a sizzling start in Toronto. Residents in the city are experiencing a major heat wave. Environment Canada says these conditions are expected to last until Wednesday, and many are looking for ways to cool down, Lexy Benedict reports.
A heat wave is set to deliver another day of punishing heat and humidity to parts of Ontario and Quebec.

Heat warnings are in place from Windsor through to Quebec City as record-breaking temperatures hit Central Canada.

Toronto set a new June 22 temperature record when the mercury topped out at over 34 degrees.

Environment Canada says today’s temperatures will rival those seen yesterday, with the humidity expected to make it feel like upwards of 40 degrees in many cities under heat warnings.

Forecasters warn a heat dome this early in the season can be particularly dangerous since people are not acclimatized to the high heat and humidex values, which are well above normal.

Studies indicate that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is increasing the length and intensity of Canadian heat waves.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

