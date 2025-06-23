B.C. mom shocked cards about drug use on display at school-sanctioned event

Send this page to someone via email

A Nanaimo, B.C., mother says she was frustrated to find information regarding drug use being displayed at a recent school event.

Ruth Taylor told Global News that while attending a school-sanctioned Grade 5 to 12 youth pride parade last Tuesday, she came across some cards being displayed at the AIDS Vancouver Island booth.

“A typical snorted dose is between 30 milligrams and 70 milligrams,” one of the cards read.

“These are for adults who are actively choosing to use drugs – like at a rave,” Taylor told Global News.

“This is not for kids.”

Taylor said she told the people at the booth that it looked like they were marketing drug use.

“I told them I thought it was inappropriate,” she said.

Following the event, Taylor notified the school’s principal, who quickly raised the issue with the district’s administration.

The district sent out a letter of apology, owning the mishap.

“We’re taking responsibility for the lack of oversight and taking steps to help make sure that going forward, that all resources that are handed down by external organizations at our events are school-age appropriate,” Gillian Robinson with the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District said.

AIDS Vancouver Island was not available for comment but said in a statement they had been told the event was for older kids.

“We do stand by the fundamental importance of youth receiving honest, factual and appropriate substance use and sexual health materials so they can make informed decisions about their safety and wellbeing,” the statement read.

Taylor agreed that education is key.

“But if you’re going to be addressing the risks of drug addiction and overdose, then this is not the way to do it,” she said.