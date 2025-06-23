Nova Scotia RCMP officer faces another sexual assault charge

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency has confirmed that an RCMP officer is again facing a charge of sexual assault.

The Serious Incident Response Team says it received a referral from the RCMP about the conduct of 40-year-old Const. William McNutt in November 2024.

The independent team says the RCMP confirmed receiving a complaint from a female who alleged she was sexually assaulted by a Mountie in May 2024.

The team said he was charged on Monday, following an investigation.

The RCMP said it previously suspended McNutt without pay in January 2024 over separate allegations of sexual misconduct.

In July 2024, the Serious Incident Response Team said McNutt had been charged with three counts of sexual assault and other charges related to an incident in 2023.

“These additional criminal charges against Const. McNutt are extremely alarming and distressing,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley said in a statement.

“The RCMP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, and our employees are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that exceeds the high expectations Canadians rightly have of us.”