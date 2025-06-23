Pair of tornadoes touched down in Quebec, researchers confirm

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) at Western University has confirmed that a pair of tornadoes touched down near small towns a couple of hours’ drive east of Montreal last week.

The first twister touched down on Thursday at around 3:20 p.m. near a small town called Lefebvre, Que. The NTP said some trees were damaged by the relatively weak tornado as it was assigned an an EF0 rating with an estimated maximum wind speed of 115 km/h..

About 35 minutes later, a funnel cloud was spotted about 40 km west of Lefebvre, near the town of Danville, another small Quebec community. NTP said that damage to a barn, homes, trees and trailers was reported in the area as the second relatively weak tornado was assigned an EF1 rating with an estimated maximum wind speed of 155 km/h.

There were no injuries reported in connection with either of the tornados, according to NTP.

These are the second and third tornadoes of the year in the province of Quebec.

The NTP said that an EF1 tornado touched down near Saint-Zénon on April 29, which damaged some trees and a home. There were no injuries reported in connection with that twister, either.