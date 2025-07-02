Oxaro statement: Consulting firm ‘continues to adapt’ approach to VISP

Send this page to someone via email

Oxaro Inc., the Ottawa-based consulting company the federal government hired in 2021 to administer its Vaccine Injury Support Program, declined to be interviewed by Global News.

It requested this news organization submit written questions.

Global submitted a 15-page letter of queries.

An anonymous reply from a “VISP feedback” email address offered partial responses to the questions.

Here is a collated version of them:

The VISP is a new and demand-based program with an unknown and fluctuating number of applications and appeals submitted by claimants.

Amounts invoiced by agreement

All amounts invoiced by Oxaro are governed by the contractual agreement and reflect actual costs that is invoiced monthly with supporting details and documentation that are reviewed and approved by PHAC.

Timelines for a determination of eligibility and support will depend on the nature and complexity of the claim. All claims will be individually assessed by medical experts.

The process will include a review of all required and relevant medical documentation, as well as current medical evidence, to determine if there is a probable link between the injury and the vaccine.

If there is a probable link, the medical experts will also assess the severity and duration of the injury. This information will be used to determine the types and levels of financial support awarded to the individual or their survivor(s).

The volume of claims received does have a direct impact on processing timelines

We can also confirm that there is a table being used consistently by both the Quebec and VISP programs since inception. Once causality is established by the medical review board, this table is used to establish the severity of injuries.

All cases treated fairly with respect

The company statement offered two variations of this next sentence:

We aim at providing a process that ensures that all cases are treated fairly and with the same care, respect, and due diligence.

If a claim is rejected, each claimant receives a letter explaining the reasons behind the decision. Claimants also have the opportunity to appeal decisions made by the medical review board.

No comment on former employee statements

In collaboration with PHAC, Oxaro continues to adapt its approach based on actual number of applications and appeals received.

We cannot comment on former employee representations.

Amounts invoiced are not based on number of claims received.

No responses to test feedback survey

Multiple options have been considered regarding claimant feedback surveys that would be cost effective and ensure confidentiality of claimants and their information.

In 2024, a paper survey option was tested with 50 claimants.

No responses were received from claimants from this exercise.

Why doctors are not identified

The decision letter sent to claimants includes the composition of the three members of the medical review board by providing their respective areas of specialization.

We do not share the identities of the doctors involved in their decisions for privacy and security reasons. All VISP physicians are licensed Canadian physicians, practicing in Canada.

We cannot comment on specific cases (involving VISP claimants and their allegations).