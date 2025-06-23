Menu

Canada

West Hants man says N.S. politician called to say uranium exploration will go ahead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2025 1:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier facing questions about province’s efforts to develop resources'
Nova Scotia premier facing questions about province’s efforts to develop resources
WATCH: Nova Scotia premier facing questions about province’s efforts to develop resources – Jun 12, 2025
A Nova Scotia man says he is worried after getting a phone call about uranium exploration from his provincial member of the legislature.

Buddy Hebb is a lifelong West Hants resident who opposes uranium mining exploration.

He says Progressive Conservative Melissa Sheehy-Richard called him Friday night to ask if the province can use a road on his property to access land needed to allow exploration.

Hebb says he believes it’s a sign the provincial government is moving ahead with exploration without listening to public concerns about the industry.

Nova Scotia’s government issued a request in May for uranium exploration proposals for three sites with known deposits of the heavy metal, but it received no bids.

Sheehy-Richard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

