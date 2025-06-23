6-year-old boy found dead after going missing in Cold Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A boy who went missing Sunday evening from Cold Lake in northeastern Alberta was found dead several hours later, Alberta RCMP said.

Cold Lake RCMP sent out a notice looking for the public’s help in finding six-year-old Ibukun Adeniui.

The boy was last seen at his home on Rocky Way in Cold Lake at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Shortly after midnight Monday, an update from RCMP said the child had been found dead.

Global News reached out to RCMP for more information on the circumstances of the boy’s death, but police said they would not confirm the cause of death or where Adeniui was found.

RCMP only said the death was being considered non-suspicious and Mounties expressed condolences to the child’s family and friends.