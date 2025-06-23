Police, corrections officials investigate inmate’s escape from Stony Mountain

Manitoba RCMP are looking for an escaped prisoner from Stony Mountain Institution.
Jason David Vanwyck, corrections officials said, was unaccounted for Monday morning at the federal prison, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Vanwyck, 41, is described as six feet tall and 241 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Get breaking National news
A minimum-security inmate, Vanwyck was serving a two-year sentence for breaking and entering, theft, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.
Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call RCMP. The Correctional Service of Canada says it’s investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.
Comments