Police, corrections officials investigate inmate’s escape from Stony Mountain

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP are looking for an escaped prisoner from Stony Mountain Institution.

Jason David Vanwyck, corrections officials said, was unaccounted for Monday morning at the federal prison, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Vanwyck, 41, is described as six feet tall and 241 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A minimum-security inmate, Vanwyck was serving a two-year sentence for breaking and entering, theft, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call RCMP. The Correctional Service of Canada says it’s investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.