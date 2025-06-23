Menu

Crime

Police, corrections officials investigate inmate’s escape from Stony Mountain

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 11:11 am
Manitoba RCMP are looking for an escaped prisoner from Stony Mountain Institution.

Jason David Vanwyck, corrections officials said, was unaccounted for Monday morning at the federal prison, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Vanwyck, 41, is described as six feet tall and 241 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

A minimum-security inmate, Vanwyck was serving a two-year sentence for breaking and entering, theft, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call RCMP. The Correctional Service of Canada says it’s investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.

