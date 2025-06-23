Man charged with murder of Alberta woman who’s been missing for 6 years

Send this page to someone via email

A murder charge has been laid in the disappearance of an Alberta woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly six years.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said Twyla Evans, who was 39 when she was last seen alive in the city south of Edmonton, was reported missing in September of 2019.

She lived in Wetaskiwin. Police said her body has not been recovered despite search efforts they describe as exhaustive.

“This was a particularly heartbreaking case due to the significant vulnerabilities the victim faced in her daily life,” said Insp. John Spaans with the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“From the onset of the investigation our Wetaskiwin RCMP officers worked closely with the Serious Crimes Branch and are grateful to see the investigation has progressed to the point where charges have been laid.”

Story continues below advertisement

Although Evans’ body has not been found, in a news release issued on Saturday, RCMP said recent developments led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man.

“Our Alberta RCMP Historical Homicide Unit is a team of dedicated and meticulous investigators who are working for those who can no longer speak for themselves,” said Insp. Breanne Brown with the Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch.

RCMP hope the arrest will provide some answers to Evans’ family and friends.

“The Alberta RCMP does not stop investigating in these circumstances and our team continues to work to bring Twyla home. I can assure you that our investigators pour their hearts into these investigations and are committed to providing answers to victim’s families regardless of how much time has passed.”

Stan Cross remains in custody and is charged with first-degree murder. His first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at the Court of King’s Bench in Wetaskiwin.

No other information was released.