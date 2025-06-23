Menu

Politics

Alberta voters to decide if NDP’s Nenshi, separatists to hold legislature seats

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2025 9:55 am
Alberta candidates talk separation before Monday byelections
People in three Alberta ridings will vote in provincial byelections on Monday. As Erik Bay tells us, Alberta’s separation remains a talking point on the campaign trail.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi is looking to finally win a seat in the legislature after a year of sitting on the sidelines.

He’s running in one of three provincial byelections today as a candidate in Edmonton-Strathcona, where his predecessor Rachel Notley last won 80 per cent of the vote.

In Edmonton-Ellerslie, NDP candidate Gurtej Singh Brar could solidify the opposition party’s hold on the city, but United Conservative Party candidate Naresh Bhardwaj is hoping to make an inroad.

In rural central Alberta, the separatist Republican Party of Alberta is aiming to capitalize on discontent with Ottawa.

Republican leader Cameron Davies has been campaigning in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills against the UCP’s Tara Sawyer, the NDP’s Bev Toews and Bill Tufts of the Wildrose Loyalty Coalition.

The seat became vacant after former legislature speaker and long-time UCP member of the legislature Nathan Cooper resigned to take a post as Alberta’s representative in Washington, D.C.

Alberta voters to decide if NDP’s Nenshi, separatists to hold legislature seats
Also vying for the Edmonton-Strathcona seat are UCP candidate Darby Crouch, Republican Ravina Chand, Samuel Petrov of the Alberta Party, Liberal Don Slater and Wildrose Loyalty Coalition candidate Jesse Stretch.

Candidates in Edmonton-Ellerslie include Caroline Currie of the Alberta Party, Pamela Henson from the Wildrose Loyalty Coalition, Fred Munn of the Republican Party and Liberal Manpreet Tiwana.

The south-Edmonton riding had been represented by Rod Loyola under the NDP banner until he resigned to run in the federal election.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

