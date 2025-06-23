See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi is looking to finally win a seat in the legislature after a year of sitting on the sidelines.

He’s running in one of three provincial byelections today as a candidate in Edmonton-Strathcona, where his predecessor Rachel Notley last won 80 per cent of the vote.

In Edmonton-Ellerslie, NDP candidate Gurtej Singh Brar could solidify the opposition party’s hold on the city, but United Conservative Party candidate Naresh Bhardwaj is hoping to make an inroad.

In rural central Alberta, the separatist Republican Party of Alberta is aiming to capitalize on discontent with Ottawa.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Republican leader Cameron Davies has been campaigning in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills against the UCP’s Tara Sawyer, the NDP’s Bev Toews and Bill Tufts of the Wildrose Loyalty Coalition.

The seat became vacant after former legislature speaker and long-time UCP member of the legislature Nathan Cooper resigned to take a post as Alberta’s representative in Washington, D.C.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Alberta voters to decide if NDP’s Nenshi, separatists to hold legislature seats

Also vying for the Edmonton-Strathcona seat are UCP candidate Darby Crouch, Republican Ravina Chand, Samuel Petrov of the Alberta Party, Liberal Don Slater and Wildrose Loyalty Coalition candidate Jesse Stretch.

Candidates in Edmonton-Ellerslie include Caroline Currie of the Alberta Party, Pamela Henson from the Wildrose Loyalty Coalition, Fred Munn of the Republican Party and Liberal Manpreet Tiwana.

The south-Edmonton riding had been represented by Rod Loyola under the NDP banner until he resigned to run in the federal election.