NATO leaders expected to hike defence spending, but it won’t apply to all

Send this page to someone via email

NATO leaders are expected to agree this week that member countries should spend five per cent of their gross domestic product on defence, except the new and much vaunted investment pledge will not apply to all of them.

Spain has reached a deal with NATO to be excluded from the five per cent of GDP spending target, while President Donald Trump said the figure shouldn’t apply to the United States, only its allies.

In announcing Spain’s decision Sunday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the spending pledge language in NATO’s final summit communique — a one-page text of perhaps half a dozen paragraphs — would no longer refer to “all allies.”

It raises questions about what demands could be insisted on from other members of the alliance like Belgium, Canada, France and Italy that also would struggle to hike security spending by billions of dollars.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Trump insisted the U.S. has carried its allies for years and now they must step up. “I don’t think we should, but I think they should,” he said. “NATO is going to have to deal with Spain.”

Trump also branded Canada “a low payer.”

NATO’s new spending goals

The five per cent goal is made up of two parts. The allies would agree to hike pure defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP, up from the current target of at least two per cent, which 22 of the 32 countries have achieved. Money spent to arm Ukraine also would count.

A further 1.5 per cent would include upgrading roads, bridges, ports and airfields so armies can better deploy, establishing measures to counter cyber and hybrid attacks and preparing societies for future conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

The second spending basket is easy for most nations, including Spain. Much can be included. But the 3.5 per cent on core spending is a massive challenge.

6:20 PM Carney pledges to meet NATO’s 2% defence spending target this year

Last year, Spain spent 1.28 per cent of GDP on its military budget, according to NATO estimates, making it the alliance’s lowest spender. Sánchez said Spain would be able to respect its commitments to NATO by spending 2.1 per cent of GDP on defence needs.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Spain also is among Europe’s smallest suppliers of arms and ammunition to Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute, which tracks such support. It’s estimated to have sent about 800,000 euros ($920,000) worth of military aid since Russia invaded in 2022.

Beyond Spain’s economic challenges, Sánchez has other problems. He relies on small parties to govern and corruption scandals have ensnared his inner circle and family members. He is under growing pressure to call an early election.

Story continues below advertisement

Why the spending increase is needed

There are solid reasons for ramping up spending.

The Europeans believe Russia’s war on Ukraine poses an existential threat to them. Moscow has been blamed for a major rise in sabotage, cyberattacks and GPS jamming incidents. European leaders are girding their citizens for the possibility of more.

The alliance’s plans for defending Europe and North America against a Russian attack require investments of at least three per cent, NATO experts have said. All 32 allies have endorsed these. Each country has been assigned “capability targets” to play its part.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Albares said Monday that “the debate must be not a raw percentage but around capabilities.” He said Spain “can reach the capabilities that have been fixed by the organization with 2.1 per cent.”

6:48 Canada to increase defence spending

Countries much closer to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine all have agreed to reach the target, as well as nearby Germany, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands, which is hosting the two-day summit starting Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Netherlands estimates NATO’s defence plans would force it to dedicate at least 3.5 per cent to core defence spending. That means finding an additional 16 billion to 19 billion euros (US$18 billion to US$22 billion).

Setting a deadline

It’s not enough to agree to spend more money. Many allies haven’t yet hit an earlier two per cent target that they agreed in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. So an incentive is required.

The date of 2032 has been floated as a deadline. That is far shorter than previous NATO targets, but military planners estimate Russian forces could be capable of launching an attack on an ally within five to 10 years.

The U.S. insists it cannot be an open-ended pledge and a decade is too long. Still, Italy says it wants 10 years to hit the five per cent target.

Story continues below advertisement

The possibility of stretching that period to 2035 also has been on the table for debate among NATO envoys. An official review of progress could also be conducted in 2029, NATO diplomats have said.

—Suman Naishadham in Madrid contributed to this report.