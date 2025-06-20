New PNE amphitheatre marks one year from opening day

See more sharing options

The countdown is on to opening day for Vancouver’s newest outdoor venue.

Construction is well underway on the Freedom Mobile Arch at the Pacific National Exhibition.

The facility is slated to open in exactly one year, in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the PNE summer fair.

On Friday, crews were hard at work installing some of the first pieces of the free-span mass timber roof.

The roof is engineered to act as a sound barrier and will be the largest mass timber roof of its kind in North America once complete.

The City of Vancouver also announced four local Indigenous artists selected to create art pieces for the venue.

Those artworks are commissioned through Vancouver’s public art program and will be permanently incorporated into the structure.