Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

New PNE amphitheatre marks one year from opening day

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New PNE amphitheatre one year from completion'
New PNE amphitheatre one year from completion
The Freedom Mobile Arch amphitheatre is expected to open in exactly one year, in time for FIFA and the PNE Fair in 2026.
The countdown is on to opening day for Vancouver’s newest outdoor venue.

Construction is well underway on the Freedom Mobile Arch at the Pacific National Exhibition.

The facility is slated to open in exactly one year, in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the PNE summer fair.

On Friday, crews were hard at work installing some of the first pieces of the free-span mass timber roof.

The roof is engineered to act as a sound barrier and will be the largest mass timber roof of its kind in North America once complete.

Trending Now

The City of Vancouver also announced four local Indigenous artists selected to create art pieces for the venue.

Those artworks are commissioned through Vancouver’s public art program and will be permanently incorporated into the structure.

