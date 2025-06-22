SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Mussels and clams mix

By Jon Chuy Special to Global News
Posted June 22, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
The entrance to Riley's Fish & Steak in Vancouver. View image in full screen
The entrance to Riley's Fish & Steak in Vancouver. Riley's Fish & Steak
Riley’s Fish & Steak
Mussels & Clams Mix 

Serves 2–3 | Prep Time: 10 min | Cook Time: 8–10 min

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb (about 2 cups) Honey Mussels, cleaned and debearded
  • 1 lb (about 2 cups) Manila Clams, scrubbed and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons shallots, finely minced
  • 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • ¾ cup dry white wine (Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio)
  • ½ cup halibut stock
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cubed
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, chopped
  • Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Toasted baguette, brushed with chimichurri
Method:

  1. Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic; sweat gently for about 1 minute until translucent but not browned.
  1. Add the clams and mussels.
  1. Deglaze with white wine, stirring to release any fond. Simmer for 1 minute.
  1. Add  stock, then cover the pan tightly and steam for 5–7 minutes until the shellfish open. Discard any that remain closed.
  1. Remove lid, lower the heat, and whisk in the cold butter cubes until the broth becomes silky and emulsified.
  1. Add lemon juice and parsley, then season with salt and cracked black pepper to taste.
  1. Serve in a wide, shallow bowl, spooning broth generously over the mussels and clams. Add grilled bread on the side for dipping.

