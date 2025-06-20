Support grows for search of Regina landfill for missing Indigenous woman

Send this page to someone via email

More and more people are joining the call for the City of Regina and Regina Police to search the landfill in hopes of discovering missing women from Regina.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has more on the family and supporters of the Bear family, all hoping for closure and dignity.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

View image in full screen Richele Bear went missing in 2013. Andrew Benson / Global News