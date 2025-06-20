Support grows for search of Regina landfill for missing Indigenous woman

More and more people are joining the call for the City of Regina and Regina Police to search the landfill in hopes of discovering missing women from Regina.
Global News’ Andrew Benson has more on the family and supporters of the Bear family, all hoping for closure and dignity.
Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.
