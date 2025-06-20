Menu

Canada

Support grows for search of Regina landfill for missing Indigenous woman

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 7:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Support grows for search of Regina landfill for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women'
Support grows for search of Regina landfill for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
WATCH: Now entering day four of her hunger strike outside the Regina landfill, family and supporters are starting to join Michele Bear on her journey.
More and more people are joining the call for the City of Regina and Regina Police to search the landfill in hopes of discovering missing women from Regina.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has more on the family and supporters of the Bear family, all hoping for closure and dignity.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

Richele Bear went missing in 2013. View image in full screen
Richele Bear went missing in 2013. Andrew Benson / Global News
