Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

B.C. ostrich farm wins stay of cull in federal appeal court, pending reveiw

By Ashley Joannou The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2025 5:27 pm
1 min read
‘Let them live’: Controversial West Kootenay ostrich cull decision gains more attention
RELATED: The movement to spare a flock of ostriches in the West Kootenay, gaining the support from a couple "unlikely' new sources. The animals are facing a court-ordered cull, after an avian flu outbreak. But as Travis Prasad reports, one of the most powerful officials in the U.S. government and a B.C. girl who nearly died from the infectious disease, both say the birds should be saved. – May 24, 2025
The Federal Court of Appeal has granted a stay that pauses the potential cull of nearly 400 ostriches at a B.C. farm.

Court records show that a motion to pause plans for the cull, pending an appeal, was granted Friday afternoon in Ottawa.

The owners of Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., have been fighting an order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to cull their flock after it was hit with an avian flu outbreak last year.

Federal agriculture minister weighs in on B.C. ostrich flock facing court-ordered cull
Katie Pasitney, whose mother co-owns the farm, thanked supporters in a post on social media, saying the “next phase of the battle” will allow the farm to push forward for change.

The plight of the ostriches has brought international attention to the farm, with protesters staying on the property to prevent the cull and activists decrying what they call government overreach.

The food inspection agency has said the type of avian flu infection present at the farm is a mutation not seen elsewhere in Canada.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

