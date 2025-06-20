DHL Express halts operations as new ‘anti-scab’ rules kick in amid strike

Send this page to someone via email

DHL Express Canada shut down operations early Friday morning amid a strike and lockout, halting thousands of daily parcel deliveries across the country.

The work stoppage involving 2,100 truck drivers and other workers comes the same day that legislation banning replacement workers takes effect.

DHL has tied the shutdown to stalled negotiations with Unifor as well as the revised rules, which bar new hires from filling the role of federally regulated employees who are on strike or locked out.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The German-owned courier, whose 50,000 customers in Canada include Lululemon, Shein and Siemens, continued operations for the first dozen days of the work stoppage but began to wind down earlier this week as the legislation loomed.

Unifor president Lana Payne says the company brought in replacement workers — a claim DHL has not denied — in a move she said was legal at the time but undermining fair wages.

Story continues below advertisement

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said she met with both sides on Wednesday after DHL asked her last week to intervene in the standoff by compelling work to resume.