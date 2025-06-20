Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek man in hockey jersey accused of violent attack

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Man taken to hospital after random assault at The Forks, Winnipeg police say
RELATED: Winnipeg police say they’re looking for answers after a man was randomly assaulted at The Forks Friday night – Jun 10, 2025
Winnipeg police are hoping for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of putting a 34-year-old victim in hospital after a violent assault Thursday evening.

Police said the victim was found unconscious on Navy Way around 5 p.m. He was taken to hospital with a head injury. He told police a stranger got into an argument with him before the assault.

Witnesses, police said, have described the suspect as a tall male between the ages of 25 and 30, with shaggy brown hair and a short brown beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue Winnipeg Jets jersey with the name and number of former Jets star Dustin Byfuglien on the back.

He was last seen running north toward Smith Street by witnesses.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect, or who may have witnessed the attack, is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

