CSIS says dozens of employees faced discipline over misconduct last year

Canada’s spy service says it closed 34 misconduct cases last year and concluded the allegations were founded in 33 of the cases.

In its latest annual report, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service says disciplinary or administrative measures were taken in the cases, ranging from verbal warnings to dismissal.

CSIS says there were 50 new cases related to breach of conduct in 2024 and 33 new cases related to harassment and violence — an increase over the previous year.

It adds that it has seen a rise in the number of reports from employees — a sign of their willingness to use internal mechanisms to flag alleged wrongdoing.

CSIS says its first annual report on addressing misconduct and wrongdoing at the intelligence service will be published this year, and will provide complete statistics for 2024 and 2025.

CSIS’s planned new ombudsman’s office, intended to help employees report harassment or other concerns without fear of reprisal, is set to open July 7.