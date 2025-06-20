Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CSIS says dozens of employees faced discipline over misconduct last year

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2025 2:04 pm
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of a Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the spy agency. A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 14, 2013. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of a Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the spy agency. A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 14, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s spy service says it closed 34 misconduct cases last year and concluded the allegations were founded in 33 of the cases.

In its latest annual report, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service says disciplinary or administrative measures were taken in the cases, ranging from verbal warnings to dismissal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

CSIS says there were 50 new cases related to breach of conduct in 2024 and 33 new cases related to harassment and violence — an increase over the previous year.

It adds that it has seen a rise in the number of reports from employees — a sign of their willingness to use internal mechanisms to flag alleged wrongdoing.

Trending Now

CSIS says its first annual report on addressing misconduct and wrongdoing at the intelligence service will be published this year, and will provide complete statistics for 2024 and 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

CSIS’s planned new ombudsman’s office, intended to help employees report harassment or other concerns without fear of reprisal, is set to open July 7.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices