Crime

Manitoba RCMP search for suspects in rural home invasion

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: After a series of seemingly armed robberies on Manitoba farms this weekend, rural residents are pushing for public safety improvements. Global's Katherine Dornian has more on what they want to see -- and how the province is responding. – Apr 8, 2025
RCMP in Neepawa, Man., are looking for a pair of suspects captured on video surveillance during a home invasion on a rural property early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene in the RM of Glenella-Lansdowne just after 1 a.m., where they learned two masked suspects forced their way into a home, before being confronted by the armed homeowner and fleeing.

On their way out, police said, the suspects allegedly fired a gun into the side of the home, which caused minor damage, although no one was hurt.

Police said the incident appears to have been random, and the suspects left in a GMC pickup truck with a white hood, white roof and dark sides. They were last seen heading east on Provincial Road 261.

“This is a very concerning incident,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Andrew Cowan said Friday.

“Our officers are working to identify the suspects so that they can be arrested and charged for this violent crime.”

Cowan asked other area residents to stay vigilant and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Neepawa detachment at 204-476-7340, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Thefts at 3 Manitoba farms leave landowners, neighbours shaken

 

