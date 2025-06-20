Menu

Sports

Stanley Cup final averaged less U.S. viewers than in 2024 — and less than 4 Nations final

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 20, 2025 1:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans heartbroken after Stanley Cup final loss'
Edmonton Oilers fans heartbroken after Stanley Cup final loss
WATCH ABOVE (From June 18, 2025): For the second-straight year, the Oilers lost to the Panthers in the Stanley Cup final. Jasmine King has reaction from fans.
U.S. television ratings for the Stanley Cup final rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers declined from their first matchup a year ago.

An average of 2.5 million viewers watched on TNT, with 2.8 million tuning in for the Panthers’ series-clinching Game 6 victory.

The overall number on cable is down from 4.17 million last year when the final was on over-the-air TV on ABC and the lowest since Tampa Bay versus Montreal in 2021.

Click to play video: 'Pride, heartbreak after Oilers lose Stanley Cup Final'
Pride, heartbreak after Oilers lose Stanley Cup Final

The share of viewers increased 15 per cent from TNT’s first Cup final in 2023 when Vegas defeated Florida.

Social media engagements on NHL content were up 32 per cent over the course of the playoffs.

An average of 3.8 million viewers watched the final in Canada on Sportsnet, with Connor McDavid looking for his first championship.

The 1.8 million on average for the playoffs, which included five out of the 16 teams involved being based in Canada, is a six per cent increase from a year ago.

Ratings for the Cup final were significantly lower than the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, the return of international competition featuring the NHL’s best players.

The final between the Canada and the U.S. was watched by 9.3 million people in the U.S. and 10.7 million in Canada, after the six round-robin games averaged 4.6 million in North America.

Click to play video: 'Canadian pride on display after 4 Nations victory against U.S.'
Canadian pride on display after 4 Nations victory against U.S.
© 2025 The Canadian Press

