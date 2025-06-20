Menu

Crime

Bail hearing in July for Montreal mom charged with abandoning three-year-old daughter

By Staff Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 1:33 pm
1 min read
The mother who allegedly abandoned her three-year-old daughter in rural Ontario for four days is scheduled to have a bail hearing early next month.

Lawyers in Quebec court set hearing dates of July 3 and July 4 for the 34-year-old Montreal woman who faces one count of unlawful abandonment of a child.

The judge at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., west of Montreal, authorized a publication ban on the name of the woman to protect the identity of the child.

Judge Bertrand St-Arnaud also signed off on an order preventing the accused from contacting the three-year-old or the girl’s father.

The girl was allegedly abandoned near Casselman, Ont., on Sunday afternoon and was spotted four days later by an Ontario Provincial Police drone along Highway 417 about 50 kilometres west of the Quebec boundary.

The mother, who will remain detained until the bail hearing, reported her daughter missing on Sunday at a business in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., west of Montreal.

