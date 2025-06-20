Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Brampton mayor ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Bishnoi gang terrorist designation

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2025 11:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'After threats to his life, Jagmeet Singh’s family says Canada’s invite to India’s Modi crossed line'
After threats to his life, Jagmeet Singh’s family says Canada’s invite to India’s Modi crossed line
RELATED: After threats to his life, Jagmeet Singh’s family says Canada’s invite to India’s Modi crossed line
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the chances of India’s Lawrence Bishnoi gang being designated as a terrorist group after meeting with the public safety minister Wednesday night.

Brown says that he and Peel region police officials met with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree in Ottawa to discuss the “scourge” of extortion and murders linked to the gang.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP have alleged Indian diplomats shared information about Sikh separatists in Canada with the Indian government and that top Indian officials then passed the information to the Bishnoi gang.

Brown says that the gang has become more brazen in Brampton and local police have spotted vehicles with Bishnoi-affiliated decals.

Trending Now

Anandasangaree said Wednesday morning that national security officials “continuously” review whether criminal organizations meet the legal threshold to be named as a terrorist group.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Premier David Eby sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier this week asking that the Bishnoi gang be designated as a terrorist organization, as the government did with seven other transnational criminal organizations earlier this year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices