Canada

Unifor asks feds to reject DHL’s request for strike intervention

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2025 9:25 am
2 min read
A DHL delivery van Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. View image in full screen
A DHL delivery van Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Unifor sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney and cabinet ministers this week decrying a request from package company DHL to intervene in a strike.

That request was made by DHL in a letter last week that was shared on the union’s website.

The letter said the change that takes effect on June 20 to federal labour law banning replacement workers during strikes threatens to “severely undermine” DHL’s operational capabilities.

It said the cessation of its operations would lead to the loss of around 2,800 jobs and asks that the government intervene to allow DHL Express to continue operating while it negotiates with the union.

The letter said the company saw “similar interventions” during the ongoing strike at Canada Post and that it thinks such action is warranted in its case given that it provides “essential logistics services to Canadians.”

Unifor national president Lana Payne argued in the letter to Carney that DHL locked out its workers and forced members to respond with strike action.

She said the company is asking for a “free pass” to avoid having to comply with anti-scab legislation which sets a “dangerous precedent.”

She said the use of “scabs” leads to longer disputes, contributes to higher conflict at picket lines, jeopardizes workplace safety and “removes the employer incentive to negotiate and settle fair contracts.”

With the two sides at an impasse, DHL Express Canada has said it will shut down operations across the country.

DHL said it will halt parcel deliveries starting June 20, the day federal legislation banning replacement workers takes full effect.

The upcoming shutdown adds to the labour turmoil in the parcel market, as Canada Post remains at loggerheads with 55,000 workers amid strained negotiations and an overtime ban imposed by the union last month.

Unifor represents over 2,000 DHL truck drivers, couriers and warehouse and call centre employees across Canada.

— With files from Christopher Reynolds

© 2025 The Canadian Press

