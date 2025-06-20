Shot Minnesota lawmaker, still in critical condition, details violent attack

Send this page to someone via email

John Hoffman, the Minnesota lawmaker who remains in critical condition after being shot nine times inside his home last week, has shared new details about the attack, from which his wife, Yvette Hoffman, is also recovering.

The Hoffmans released a statement on Thursday, obtained by NBC affiliate Kare of Minneapolis, describing what occurred in the early hours of June 14.

View image in full screen State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, are recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said was a targeted attack. (Facebook/Facebook). John Hoffman/ Faceboook, Yvette Hoffman / Facebook

John is in critical but stable condition and remains in the hospital. Yvette, who was shot eight times, is stable, the statement confirmed.

Authorities arrested the alleged gunman, Vance Boelter, on Sunday night after a massive two-day manhunt, the largest in Minnesota’s history. He is accused of killing the state’s most senior legislator, Melissa Hortman, and her husband, Mark Hortman, in their home on the same night the Hoffmans were attacked.

View image in full screen A makeshift memorial for Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman is seen at the Minnesota State Capitol building on June 16, 2025. The couple was shot and killed in their home on June 14. Steven Garcia / Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the shootings were an act of “targeted political violence.”

In the new statement, the Hoffmans said they had attended the Humphrey Mondale dinner on June 13, with their adult daughter, Hope, and were later awoken by banging on the front door at about 2 a.m., and “shouts of someone seeking entry,” who identified themselves as a police officer.

All three family members were in the entryway when the door opened, and John lunged at the gunmen, whose weapon was pointed directly at him.

“As John fell, Yvette reached out to push the man and shut the door, succeeding before she was also hit eight times by gunfire,” the statement says.

Hope then secured the door with the lock and rushed to call emergency services, telling 911 operators that a state senator had been shot in his home.

View image in full screen Law enforcement agencies are seen conducting a search for Vance Boelter, a suspect in the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, who were shot dead at their Minnesota home. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“Her brave actions and quick thinking triggered the notice to public safety officials that a politically-motivated act was potentially underway,” the statement continued.

The family went on to thank the medical staff, first responders and law enforcement for saving their lives, safeguarding the community and apprehending the shooter.

The couple commemorated their friends, Melissa and Mark Hortman, whose daughter attended school with theirs.

“We are heartbroken to know that our friends Melissa and Mark Hortman were assassinated,” they wrote.

They also thanked the community at Fernbrook School, where Yvette works, which has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover the costs of the Hoffmans’ medical bills and security costs. As of publication, the page has raised more than US$200,000.

The Hoffmans ended by calling on their community to work towards restoring respect for opposing views.

“Choosing to work in the public sector, even in as limited a way as John’s career as a senator, has always meant sacrificing a level of privacy. But now we are grappling with the reality that we live in a world where public service carries such risks as being targeted because someone disagrees with you or doesn’t like what you stand for,” they said.

“We must work together to return to a level of civility that allows us all to live peacefully. The future for our children depends on that. We will be praying for that work and appreciate all those who will join with us,” the statement concluded.