Saskatchewan family believes missing mom is in danger

The family of a missing woman from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is worried for her safety after her weekly check-in never came.

Forty-year-old Michelle Ahenakew was last seen mid-day on June 5th on Big River First Nation.

Her disappearance is now considered suspicious and the RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

She is known to travel frequently to Saskatoon, Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and Shell Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

