Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Saskatchewan family believes missing mom is in danger

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 8:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask. family believes missing mom is in danger'
Sask. family believes missing mom is in danger
Sask. family believes missing mom is in danger
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of a missing woman from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is worried for her safety after her weekly check-in never came.

Forty-year-old Michelle Ahenakew was last seen mid-day on June 5th on Big River First Nation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Her disappearance is now considered suspicious and the RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

She is known to travel frequently to Saskatoon, Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and Shell Lake.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

The video above has the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices