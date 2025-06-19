Menu

Health

Manitoba seeing more ticks, mosquitoes due to warmer weather, experts warn

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 7:41 pm
Warmer weather in Manitoba is bringing in more than just warmth and sunshine. Experts are warning that pests like ticks and mosquitoes are spreading across the province, and they can be carrying diseases to watch out for.

“Ticks are around from snowmelt to snowfall,” says Taz Stewart, a local entomologist.

The type of tick that carries Lyme disease, called the black-legged tick, is now growing in population.

“Back in 2003, the only spot in Manitoba where there were black-legged ticks was the southeast corner,” Stewart says. “Now, it’s literally almost across all of southern Manitoba.”

More ticks means a bigger risk of getting sick.

Marnie LePage, from Manitoba Lyme, says the symptoms can include ringing in your ears, one side of your face drooping (Bell’s palsy), feeling tired all the time for no reason and/or aching or swollen joints.

The warmer weather also means new kinds of pests are moving into Canada. Stewart says he found 10 new types of mosquitoes in the Northwest Territories over the last 10 years.

These new mosquitoes could carry diseases we don’t usually see here, like chikungunya and malaria. Experts believe this problem will keep growing as the world gets hotter.

They say the most important thing is to get rid of standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs.

“Dump it, drain it, fill it, cover it, or treat it.” says Stewart.

