Canada

Canada Post and its 2nd largest union reach agreement

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 4:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CUPW workers to vote on Canada Post’s latest offer'
CUPW workers to vote on Canada Post’s latest offer
WATCH: After 18 months of negotiation, Canada's jobs minister is forcing CUPW workers to vote on Canada Post's latest contract offer. We speak with McGill sociology professor and labour expert Barry Eidlin about how that vote could go, and what's at stake for both sides in the dispute.
In a possible sign of progress for ongoing labour negotiations for workers at Canada Post, the Crown corporation says it has reached an agreement with its second largest union after 18 months of negotiating.

In a written statement sent to Global News, Canada Post says the Canadian Postmasters and Assistants Association has agreed to the terms of a new collective agreement, which spans Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31 2026.

The CPAA represents more than 8,500 employees, making it Canada Post’s second-largest bargaining unit, and its members are primarily responsible for managing post offices in rural Canada, according to Canada Post.

Click to play video: 'Canada Post, union exchange arbitration proposals as they return to talks'
Canada Post, union exchange arbitration proposals as they return to talks
The agreement includes an 11-per cent wage increase over three years, retroactive to Jan. 1 of 2024.

Negotiations recently fell into the hands of a federal arbitrator, with Canada Post saying “the arbitrator noted that the Industrial Inquiry Commission (IIC) report – including its stark conclusions – had an impact on the negotiations and that even under the challenging circumstances that the report outlined, the parties proved collective bargaining can work.”

As of now, the negotiations continue with Canada Post and the larger Canadian Union of Postal Workers, with a vote on the latest terms set for “as soon as possible.”

