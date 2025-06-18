Menu

Lifestyle

Saskatoon real estate developer and philanthropist Joseph A. Remai has died

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 5:58 pm
1 min read
Joseph A. Remai donating 25 million dollars to Saskatchewan Polytechnic. View image in full screen
Joseph A. Remai (centre) donated $25 million to Saskatchewan Polytechnic. Saskatchewan Polytechnic
One of Saskatoon’s biggest philanthropists, Joseph A. Remai, has died.

The real estate developer died last Thursday, his family confirmed this week. He was 89 years old.

His son, Barry Remai, told Global News that his father suffered from Parkinson’s disease and that his death was not unexpected.

One of Remai’s biggest contributions was a $25 million donation to Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Saskatoon campus through the Joseph Alfred Remai Family Foundation.

The foundation focuses on providing accessibility and improving the quality of health and education for those living in Saskatchewan.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

