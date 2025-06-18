Saskatoon real estate developer and philanthropist Joseph A. Remai has died

See more sharing options

One of Saskatoon’s biggest philanthropists, Joseph A. Remai, has died.

The real estate developer died last Thursday, his family confirmed this week. He was 89 years old.

His son, Barry Remai, told Global News that his father suffered from Parkinson’s disease and that his death was not unexpected.

One of Remai’s biggest contributions was a $25 million donation to Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Saskatoon campus through the Joseph Alfred Remai Family Foundation.

The foundation focuses on providing accessibility and improving the quality of health and education for those living in Saskatchewan.