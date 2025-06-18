Quebec bans transport of some wild animals in nearly 100 communities over rabies risk

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is temporarily banning the transportation of some wild animal species in nearly 100 municipalities located close to areas where raccoon rabies has been detected.

The ban is in force until Aug. 17 and applies to raccoons, striped skunks, grey foxes, red foxes, as well as coyotes and their hybrids.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Communities affected by the ban are located in the Montérégie and Estrie regions to the south and east of Montreal.

The government says relocating an injured, orphaned or nuisance animal can spread rabies into new areas.

Thirty-two cases of raccoon rabies have been detected in the province between December 2024 and June 12.

Residents of the Estrie and Montérégie regions are also asked to report sightings of raccoons, skunks or foxes that appear dead, disoriented, injured, or aggressive.