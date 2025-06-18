Menu

Canada

Quebec bans transport of some wild animals in nearly 100 communities over rabies risk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
A captured raccoon peers through the bars of a trap in Grand Isle, Vt., Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007. View image in full screen
A captured raccoon peers through the bars of a trap in Grand Isle, Vt., Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toby Talbot
The Quebec government is temporarily banning the transportation of some wild animal species in nearly 100 municipalities located close to areas where raccoon rabies has been detected.

The ban is in force until Aug. 17 and applies to raccoons, striped skunks, grey foxes, red foxes, as well as coyotes and their hybrids.

Communities affected by the ban are located in the Montérégie and Estrie regions to the south and east of Montreal.

The government says relocating an injured, orphaned or nuisance animal can spread rabies into new areas.

Thirty-two cases of raccoon rabies have been detected in the province between December 2024 and June 12.

Residents of the Estrie and Montérégie regions are also asked to report sightings of raccoons, skunks or foxes that appear dead, disoriented, injured, or aggressive.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

