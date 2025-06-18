Winnipeg teen charged in robbery at knifepoint, police say

A 16-year-old male is facing several charges after another youth was robbed at knifepoint Sunday night, Winnipeg police say.
Officers were called to a parking lot near Sargent Avenue and Berry Street just after 8:30 p.m., where they learned the victim had been approached by a group of teens carrying knives.
One of the suspects allegedly cut the victim and stole his personal property before running away.
Thanks to a description from the victim, police tracked down one of the suspects on Ellice Street and took him into custody. In the process of making the arrest, police seized a knife and property believed to have been stolen from the victim.
The suspect was released on an undertaking, but has been charged with robbery, possessing a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
