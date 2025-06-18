Menu

Crime

Winnipeg teen charged in robbery at knifepoint, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 2:23 pm
1 min read
March 2025 sees sharp increase in Winnipeg youth crime
RELATED: A wave of alarming incidents took place in Winnipeg in March, including a series of attacks, stolen vehicles and weapon possession charges, all of which were linked to different suspects aged 17 or younger. Hersh Singh reports. – Mar 24, 2025
A 16-year-old male is facing several charges after another youth was robbed at knifepoint Sunday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to a parking lot near Sargent Avenue and Berry Street just after 8:30 p.m., where they learned the victim had been approached by a group of teens carrying knives.

One of the suspects allegedly cut the victim and stole his personal property before running away.

Thanks to a description from the victim, police tracked down one of the suspects on Ellice Street and took him into custody. In the process of making the arrest, police seized a knife and property believed to have been stolen from the victim.

The suspect was released on an undertaking, but has been charged with robbery, possessing a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Three youths arrested after man shot in head
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

