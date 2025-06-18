SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Saskatchewan Opposition says too many water bombers grounded during wildfires

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 1:50 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan forestry industry to evaluate wildfire impacts
Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP says Premier Scott Moe’s government needs to explain why records show almost half the water bomber fleet has been grounded during recent wildfires.

The NDP says publicly available flight data shows four of 10 tankers have been grounded for almost a year.

They say that is on top of a new water bomber that the province says has not been used due to a lack of pilots.

NDP Leader Carla Beck says Moe’s government needs to explain what is going on.

Saskatchewan has been experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons in recent years.

Fires forced more than 10,000 residents from their homes, although many have now been able to go back as rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews contain the blazes.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

