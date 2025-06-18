Menu

Canada

Carney to attend NATO, Canada-EU summits in Europe

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 12:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Hosting G7 marks Carney’s first big test on world stage'
Hosting G7 marks Carney’s first big test on world stage
RELATED: Hosting G7 marks Carney's first big test on world stage
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to Europe on the weekend to attend summits on NATO and Canada-EU relations.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Carney’s travel plans today, after he wrapped up the G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta.

Carney will head to Brussels on Sunday to meet with European leaders.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders will work to “deepen the Canada-EU relationship across all sectors,” including trade and defence.

Carney will then head to The Hague in the Netherlands for the NATO summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Carney will engage with allies at the summit to “meet evolving threats in a more dangerous and divided world.”

Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. aim to finalize new economic deal within 30 days, says Carney'
Canada, U.S. aim to finalize new economic deal within 30 days, says Carney

The NATO meeting likely will focus on defence spending. NATO allies are expected to adopt a plan to hike the defence spending target for members to five per cent of national GDP — a level Canada has not reached since the 1950s.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney announced last week that Canada will rapidly advance its military spending timeline to hit the current NATO target of two per cent of national GDP by adding $9 billion to the fiscal framework this year.

Carney warned that Canada depends too much on an increasingly unreliable United States for its defence and is spending too much of its rearmament budget south of the border.

NATO’s GDP forecast puts Canada’s economy at $3.1 trillion for the year, making its two per cent NATO commitment worth about $62.5 billion, according to senior government officials.

The federal government is currently spending about 1.45 per cent of real GDP on defence and has not spent anything close to two per cent since 1990 — despite having promised its biggest allies for years that it would.

At a news conference closing the G7 summit Tuesday, Carney said allies’ attention will shift next week from addressing threats to economic security to addressing issues of global defence and security at the NATO and Canada-EU summits.

“We recognize that our leadership will be defined not just by the strength of our values but the values of our strength,” he told reporters.

— With files from Kyle Duggan and Nick Murray

© 2025 The Canadian Press

