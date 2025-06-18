Menu

Sports

BY THE NUMBERS: The Florida Panthers’ run to the 2025 Stanley Cup

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 18, 2025 12:24 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup final.
The Florida Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in their rematch final. They needed just six games this time after a seven-game thriller a year ago.

Here are the numbers to know about the repeat:

3 – Teams that have won consecutive titles since the NHL salary cap era began in 2005. The Panthers join the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-21) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-17).

19 – Teams in league history that have won the Cup two or more times in a row.

5 – Championships by teams based in the U.S. Sun Belt over the past six years. Four of those belong to the state of Florida, and the Lightning like the Panthers made three consecutive trips to the final.

32 – Years since a Canadian team last won the Cup (1993 Montreal Canadiens). Edmonton became the eighth Canadian team to lose in the final since.

Click to play video: 'Celebrity sports breakfast celebrates Habs’ 1993 Stanley Cup win'
Celebrity sports breakfast celebrates Habs’ 1993 Stanley Cup win

13 – First-period goals the Panthers scored to the Oilers’ four, a plus-9 differential that is tied for the widest margin in a final (Pittsburgh outscored the Minnesota North Stars by the same margin in 1991).

4 – Goaltenders since 1981-82 to win the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie during the regular season and also earn two Stanley Cup rings, with Sergei Bobrovsky joining Hall of Famers Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek and Martin Brodeur.

15 – Goals scored by Sam Bennett in the playoffs, leading all players. Bennett is a pending unrestricted free agent.

14 – Years between Stanley Cup titles for Brad Marchand, who last won it with the Boston Bruins in 2011. Only Chris Chelios (16 years, 1986-2002) and Mark Recchi (15 years, 1991-2006) had longer gaps.

5 – Losses in the final over the past six years for Corey Perry, who would have had the longest gap between titles had Edmonton won (18 years, Anaheim in 2007).

2 – Teams in NHL history to have three players with five or more goals in the final, with Bennett, Marchand and Sam Reinhart putting the Panthers in the same category as the 1955 Red Wings (Alex Delvecchio, Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay).

Click to play video: 'Stanley Cup Game 6 recap with Adam Wylde'
Stanley Cup Game 6 recap with Adam Wylde
© 2025 The Canadian Press

