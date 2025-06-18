Health Canada recalls portable baby high chair over entrapment risk

Send this page to someone via email

A recall has been issued for the Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair over concerns about entrapment.

The recall was issued Tuesday and involves chairs sold between May 2021 and June 2025, with a total of 88 units reported sold.

According to Health Canada, while no reports of injuries or incidents have been received as of June 11, its sampling and evaluation program determined that the high chairs may present an entrapment hazard to children.

Chairs with the lot numbers YC-0717 YC0617, WM0310, 3120 or HB 3006 are affected.

Health Canada also notes there may be an owner’s manual that identifies the model as HB 2000, 3000, 4000 or 5000 series. It also may have a card with the manufacturer’s contact information and instructions to register the product as an HB series.

The chairs come in various colours, including purple, orange and grey checkered fabric, and include a feeding tray and cup holder. They are also foldable and may have a five-point safety harness or lap belt.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the recalled high chair and to contact Gestion Magmar Administration Inc. for a full refund.