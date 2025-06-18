Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Health Canada recalls portable baby high chair over entrapment risk

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Two of the models of Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair being recalled. View image in full screen
Two of the models of Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair being recalled. Health Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A recall has been issued for the Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair over concerns about entrapment.

The recall was issued Tuesday and involves chairs sold between May 2021 and June 2025, with a total of 88 units reported sold.

According to Health Canada, while no reports of injuries or incidents have been received as of June 11, its sampling and evaluation program determined that the high chairs may present an entrapment hazard to children.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chairs with the lot numbers YC-0717 YC0617, WM0310, 3120 or HB 3006 are affected.

Health Canada also notes there may be an owner’s manual that identifies the model as HB 2000, 3000, 4000 or 5000 series. It also may have a card with the manufacturer’s contact information and instructions to register the product as an HB series.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The chairs come in various colours, including purple, orange and grey checkered fabric, and include a feeding tray and cup holder. They are also foldable and may have a five-point safety harness or lap belt.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the recalled high chair and to contact Gestion Magmar Administration Inc. for a full refund.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices