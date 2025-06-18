Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg man killed in head-on collision with truck on rural highway

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise
RELATED: Pedestrian fatalities are up in Winnipeg this year. Advocates and victims' families are calling on drivers and pedestrians to keep safety top of mind. Daisy Woelk reports. – Oct 25, 2024
A 36-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after a head-on collision with a large truck on Highway 8, Manitoba RCMP say.

The crash took place Tuesday morning north of Bay Road in the RM of St. Andrews, police said, and when emergency personnel arrived on-scene, the truck was on its side in a ditch while the man’s sedan was in the middle of the road.

Police said the truck was travelling south on the highway when the northbound sedan suddenly veered into the other lane.

The Winnipeg man was declared dead at the scene, while the truck’s driver, a 67-year-old St. Pierre-Jolys man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was temporarily closed during the investigation, which RCMP said included the use of a drone as well as the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, but was reopened early Wednesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

