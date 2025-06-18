Winnipeg man killed in head-on collision with truck on rural highway

See more sharing options

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after a head-on collision with a large truck on Highway 8, Manitoba RCMP say.

The crash took place Tuesday morning north of Bay Road in the RM of St. Andrews, police said, and when emergency personnel arrived on-scene, the truck was on its side in a ditch while the man’s sedan was in the middle of the road.

Police said the truck was travelling south on the highway when the northbound sedan suddenly veered into the other lane.

The Winnipeg man was declared dead at the scene, while the truck’s driver, a 67-year-old St. Pierre-Jolys man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was temporarily closed during the investigation, which RCMP said included the use of a drone as well as the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, but was reopened early Wednesday.