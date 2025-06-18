Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec corruption police raiding offices of auto insurance board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 10:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Opposition wants Quebec automobile insurance board SAAQ placed under trusteeship'
Opposition wants Quebec automobile insurance board SAAQ placed under trusteeship
Opposition wants Quebec automobile insurance board SAAQ placed under trusteeship – May 28, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s corruption police are searching the headquarters of the province’s auto insurance board.

The auto board has been mired in a scandal for nearly two years over the botched rollout of its new online platform.

An auditor general report earlier this year revealed the government wound up paying a total of $1.1 billion for the platform, which was $500 million more than expected.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The board is responsible for issuing and renewing driver’s licences, administering road tests and the provincial no-fault insurance system.

The scandal surrounding the online platform has also been the subject of an ongoing public inquiry.

Trending Now

Corruption police are refusing to give details on what led to the search at the board’s Quebec City offices.

In a statement, the police force says that in general its officers conduct searches to obtain evidence to confirm or refute wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Amid mounting pressure, Éric Caire was forced to step down in February as cybersecurity and digital technology minister

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices