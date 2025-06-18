A look at Nova Scotia’s specially trained K-9 search and rescue team

Send this page to someone via email

When disaster strikes in Nova Scotia, a specially trained team of dogs and their handlers is ready to answer the call for help.

This elite K-9 unit can sniff through rubble and wilderness to find survivors and save lives. There’s only a handful of these teams in Canada.

Agile, energetic, playful and hardworking, these are the qualities that make Labrador retriever, Vaz, stand out as a member of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5.

View image in full screen Russell Brown and Labrador retriever, Vaz, are both members of Halifax’s Urban Search and Rescue task force. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

Russell Brown is the K-9 team lead, and says their dogs are trained to detect a human’s scent, searching with their noses in the air. They’re equipped to sniff out survivors buried beneath rubble after a building collapse. They’ve also added wilderness search and rescue to their portfolio.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there have been a lot of people who have been searching the area already, it doesn’t affect our dogs because our dogs are trained to ignore residual odour,” he said. “They don’t find articles. They don’t care if there have been 100 people in the woods looking before us.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Russell calls the work a longtime passion, having studied animal behaviour before becoming a firefighter.

For more on this story, watch the video above.