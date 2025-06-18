Anne Burrell, chef and TV personality, dead at 55

Send this page to someone via email

Chef and TV personality Anne Burrell, who coached culinary fumblers through hundreds of episodes of Worst Cooks in America, died Tuesday at her New York home. She was 55.

Police were called to Burrell’s address before 8 a.m. and found an unresponsive woman who was soon pronounced dead.

Reps for Burrell confirmed her death in a statement but a cause of death was not disclosed.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement released to People. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

The Food Network, where Burrell began her two-decade television career on Iron Chef America and went on to other shows, also confirmed her death.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” the network said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Burrell made TV appearances as recently as April, making chicken Milanese cutlets topped with escarole salad in one of her many appearances on NBC’s Today show. She faced off against other top chefs on the Food Network’s House of Knives earlier in the spring.

Burrell and various co-hosts on Worst Cooks in America led teams of kitchen-challenged people through a crash course in savoury self-improvement.

Many chefs and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Burrell after news of her death spread.

Model Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram story, writing, “I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell.”

“As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby. Hang. Eat. I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome,” Hadid wrote. “Rest in Peace Legend.”

A screenshot of Gigi Hadid’s Instagram Stories. @GigiHadid / Instagram

Tyler Florence, who starred with Burrell on Worst Cooks in America, said he was “heartbroken” to hear the news of Burrell’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was lucky to have a front row seat to watch her gift. She was an incredible Chef and I learned a lot from her as we all do with one another,” he added.

“Some of the most fun and best memories are with you ,, from the days before worst cooks ,,, to all the years after ,,, how honored I was to be your friend ! God speed Anne,” Worst Cooks in America star Beau MacMillan wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Worst Cooks in America star Robert Irvine also paid tribute to Burrell, writing, “Anne wasn’t just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered.”

I am stunned and deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Anne Burrell. Anne wasn’t just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered. From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I’d risk… pic.twitter.com/3UG7rOgIPn — Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) June 17, 2025

Chef Carla Hall said she “absolutely loved working with Anne on Worst Cooks in America.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“She was a fierce chef and instructor – rocking her custom skirts, mismatched socks, and that unforgettable big smile,” Hall added.

Story continues below advertisement

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro said Burrell’s “passion, energy, and love for food lit up every kitchen.”

“You were a true force and a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Chef,” he added.

Second City New York City said they are “deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell.”

“She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering ‘yes’ and spirit,” they added. “Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chef Elizabeth Falkner said she was “in shock” after hearing about Burrell’s death.

“I just reconnected with Anne last week when I was in NYC and we were saying, let’s just make a point of talking more often and getting together when we can,” Falkner added.

Story continues below advertisement

Burrell was born Sept. 21, 1969, in the central New York town of Cazenovia, where her parents ran a flower store. She earned an English and communications degree from Canisius University and went on to a job as a headhunter but hated it, she said in a 2008 interview with The Post-Standard of Syracuse.

Having always loved cooking, she soon enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America, for which she later taught. She graduated in 1996, spent a year at an Italian culinary school and then worked in upscale New York City restaurants for a time.

Burrell began hosting her own Food Network show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, in 2008 and her TV work became a focus. Over the years, she also wrote two cookbooks, Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower, and was involved with food pantries, juvenile diabetes awareness campaigns and other charities.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in 2021, and his son, her mother and her two siblings.

— With files from The Associated Press