Winnipeg teen arrested for impaired driving, assaulting officers in provincial park

A teen driver will appear in a Manitoba courtroom after police allege he was driving while intoxicated in a provincial park Friday night.

The 17-year-old Winnipegger is also accused of assaulting two officers less than two hours later.

Police were called to St. Malo Provincial Park around 11 p.m. Friday, after reports of dangerous driving in the park. The driver was pulled over and failed a roadside screening test. He was given an immediate roadside suspension and released.

At 12:55 a.m. Saturday, a second incident took place involving the same suspect, police said, in which he allegedly assaulted a pair of patrol officers.

He now faces two counts of assaulting a public officer and two counts of uttering threats.

RCMP from the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment continue to investigate.

