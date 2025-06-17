Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Nic Demski, CFL’s top offensive player for Week Two

The Canadian Football League’s top offensive player for Week Two of the 2025 regular season is Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The veteran slotback earned his spot on the “CFL Honour Roll” by hauling in four catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Bombers’ impressive 34-20 season opening victory versus the BC Lions on Thursday, June 12, before a sixth straight sellout crowd at Princess Auto Stadium .

“It was some good football, definitely a great way to start the year,” said Demski on the 680 CJOB Post Game Show that evening.

“You know, there was some mistakes on all three phases but at the end of the day we bounced back and I thought we kept momentum the whole game — we finished it right.”

Demski capped off Winnipeg’s first offensive drive of the season with a 20-yard touchdown reception with the game barely two and a half minutes old. His second major — off a four-yard corner rout deep in the BC end zone — finished off a six-play, 65-yard Bomber drive that began late in the third quarter and ended early in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

“The first one, we definitely saw some stuff on film where we thought it could have popped. Strev just delivered a great ball. I just ran as fast as I could and took the middle of the field and caught it,” said Demski of the pass thrown by Chris Streveler for Winnipeg’s opening touchdown.

“The second one basically was just a read. If they had two on two to the field, corner route go in — which you know I love to do — Strev just threw it and let me go make my money.”

The 31 year old Winnipegger is now in his 10th CFL season, including the last seven with his hometown Blue Bombers after playing the first three years of his pro career with Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg begins this campaign looking to make their sixth consecutive appearance in the Grey Cup and will attempt to take the next step towards achieving that goal when they visit Vancouver on Saturday to complete the two-game regular season series versus the Lions.

The broadcast on 680 CJOB with Derek Taylor and Doug Brown gets underway with the pregame show at 4 p.m. CT, followed by the play-by-play at 6 p.m. CT from BC Place Stadium.