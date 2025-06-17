Coast Guard vessels won’t be armed under defence plan: military vice-chief

Send this page to someone via email

The vice chief of the defence staff says the federal government does not intend to arm the Canadian Coast Guard.

Lt-Gen. Stephen Kelsey says the Coast Guard will remain a separate entity as it’s moved under the defence minister’s control.

He told a Senate committee today there are no plans to arm the civilian maritime force as it gains a new security mandate, adding Ottawa will count only a little more of the Coast Guard’s annual budget toward its NATO spending.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada has for years failed to meet its NATO spending commitments and has come under heavy pressure from allies to boost military spending to the NATO benchmark of two per cent of GDP.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced new defence spending last week and vowed to integrate the Coast Guard into Canada’s NATO defence capabilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney will be at the annual NATO summit next week, where member states are widely expected to commit to a new defence spending target for members of 5 per cent of GDP.