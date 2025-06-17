Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Sick notes add to pressure on health-care system, Manitoba doctors say

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 12:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Unnecessary’ sick notes a burden on Manitoba, Canada health-care systems, docs say'
‘Unnecessary’ sick notes a burden on Manitoba, Canada health-care systems, docs say
RELATED: The Canadian Medical Association says you shouldn’t need to bring a sick note to work if you have a short-term illness. Daisy Woelk reports on the call to scrap the notes. – Oct 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The group that represents physicians across Manitoba is stepping up its campaign to restrict the use of sick notes.

Doctors Manitoba says physicians field requests for more than 600,000 sick notes every year from employees who take time off work, and that takes time away from treating patients.

The group is asking the Manitoba government to follow most other provinces and set limits on how employers can demand sick notes.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Saskatchewan government passed a law this year that prohibits employers from asking for a sick note unless the employee has been absent for more than five consecutive working days, or has been absent twice for two or more days within a year.

The Manitoba government has said it is considering changes but has not made any commitments.

Doctors Manitoba has launched a new web page and social media video on the topic, along with advice for employers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Doctors Manitoba launches new resource to combat misinformation'
Doctors Manitoba launches new resource to combat misinformation
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices