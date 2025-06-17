Winnipeg taps provincial deputy minister as next CAO

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has named its preferred candidate to be the city’s new chief administrative officer.

Joseph Dunford, currently serving as the province’s deputy minister of public service delivery, had his nomination confirmed by the city’s Executive Policy Committee Tuesday morning.

“Joe brings the kind of experience and energy we need to lead the public service at a time of real growth and change in our city,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a statement.

“He has a deep understanding of infrastructure, service delivery, and the inner workings of government. Just as importantly, he’s shown he can lead large teams, manage big budgets, and drive results that improve people’s lives.”

Dunford’s nomination needs to be approved by a council vote next week, and if all goes ahead as planned, he’ll start in the CAO role on Aug. 4.

