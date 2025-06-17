Menu

Winnipeg taps provincial deputy minister as next CAO

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 12:28 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg CAO’s resignation to bring opportunity for positive change: mayor
RELATED: Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Coun. Janice Lukes commented on the resignation of CAO Michael Jack following the release of a City of Winnipeg audit concerning staff performance, service delivery and optimization. – Jun 17, 2024
The City of Winnipeg has named its preferred candidate to be the city’s new chief administrative officer.

Joseph Dunford, currently serving as the province’s deputy minister of public service delivery, had his nomination confirmed by the city’s Executive Policy Committee Tuesday morning.

“Joe brings the kind of experience and energy we need to lead the public service at a time of real growth and change in our city,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a statement.

“He has a deep understanding of infrastructure, service delivery, and the inner workings of government. Just as importantly, he’s shown he can lead large teams, manage big budgets, and drive results that improve people’s lives.”

Dunford’s nomination needs to be approved by a council vote next week, and if all goes ahead as planned, he’ll start in the CAO role on Aug. 4.

