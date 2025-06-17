Menu

Crime

RCMP destroy suspicious device found at northern Manitoba school dorm

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve destroyed a suspicious device that was found at a dorm in northern Manitoba.

The device was found Monday morning at Frontier Collegiate in Cranberry Portage.

The community, near Flin Flon, was evacuated due to wildfires, so no students were at the school, but the device — which police say looked like a pipe bomb — was noticed by staff who were preparing for students’ return.

RCMP said they took the device to a remote spot and destroyed it. It turned out not to have explosive materials inside, but police say they’re still investigating.

